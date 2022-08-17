"Day by Day: The Rise" part one of a two part documentary about Husker football in the 1990s is scheduled to show at the Fox Theaters in Broken Bow, Cozad and Central City. check out the details and the ad in this week's issue of the Custer County Chief, Aug. 18, 2022. On newsstands and in them mail to print subscribers every Wednesday!
