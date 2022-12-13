The Winter Weather Advisory has been expanded to included LOUP-GARFIELD-WHEELER-CUSTER Counties in Nebraska Including the cities of Taylor, Burwell, Bartlett, Ericson and Broken Bow. It is in EFFECT FROM 6 PM CENTRAL THIS EVENING TO 6 AM CST THURSDAY.
* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of up to two inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches.
According to 511 Nebraska.gov, Interstate 80 is closed from North Platte to the Wyoming state line. Several other highways in the Panhandle are also closed or impassable. Stay up to date on the weather and check Nebraska 511 for latest road conditions and closures.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.