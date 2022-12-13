The Winter Weather Advisory has been expanded to included LOUP-GARFIELD-WHEELER-CUSTER Counties in Nebraska Including the cities of Taylor, Burwell, Bartlett, Ericson and Broken Bow. It is in EFFECT FROM 6 PM CENTRAL THIS EVENING TO 6 AM CST THURSDAY.

* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of up to two inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph.

