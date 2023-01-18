According to the National Weather Service out of North Platte, the storm that's dumping snow on Nebraska today (Jan. 18, 2023) has taken direct aim at Custer County. As of early this morning, the northern half of the county was "the "bullseye" for the heaviest snow fall, perhaps more than the 12 to 18 inches of snow forecast for Ogallala, North Platte, Mullen, Burwell, Ainsworth and Albion.
According to 511.nebraska.gov, highways and roads in the western two thirds of Nebraska are completely snow covered. I-80 west bound is closed from Kearney to the Wyoming border. I-80 eastbound is closed from the Wyoming border to Lexington. Hwy 30 is also closed in the western part of the state.Several highways in western Nebraska as reported impassable by 511.nebraska.
