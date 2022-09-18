Pile o money

This column by Mona Weatherly originally appeared in the Sept. 15, 2022 issue of the Custer County Chief.

According to state-wide news sources including 10/11 News and Omaha. com, the University of Nebraska has spent more than $50 million buying out football, basketball and baseball coach contracts since 2005. Football alone tops $30 million with Bill Callahan in 2007, $3.13 million; Bo Pelini in 2014, $6.54 million; Mike Riley in 2017, $6.2 million; and now Scott Frost, $15 (some say near $16) million.

Recommended for you