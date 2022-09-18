This column by Mona Weatherly originally appeared in the Sept. 15, 2022 issue of the Custer County Chief.
According to state-wide news sources including 10/11 News and Omaha. com, the University of Nebraska has spent more than $50 million buying out football, basketball and baseball coach contracts since 2005. Football alone tops $30 million with Bill Callahan in 2007, $3.13 million; Bo Pelini in 2014, $6.54 million; Mike Riley in 2017, $6.2 million; and now Scott Frost, $15 (some say near $16) million.
Hey, Trev, for buy-out money alone, sign me up. You can cut me loose after one season with a buy-out of, oh, let’s say, a paltry $2 million. It’ll be worth my while and, in the long run, just might save the University money.
Count me among those disappointed to see Frost fired. Count me, too, among those disappointed in heart-breaking loss after heart-breaking loss. I don’t even want to admit I feel a small spark of hope with Mickey Joseph named interim coach. By the end of the Nebraska-Oklahoma game this Saturday, I’ll know whether that spark is growing into a healthy glowing ember or if it should be mercifully doused with ice-cold Gator-Ade.
It was the infamous Steve Pederson, Nebraska AD 2002-2007, who said he refused to “let Nebraska gravitate into mediocrity.” No, Steve, it seems you wanted Nebraska to drop there with a thud and stay there. Pederson fired Frank Solich, who was 58-19 after five years, to chase after “big” names. He bypassed Bo Pelini and Turner Gill and gave us Bill Callahan who, after three years, had a 0.551 record and a $3.13 million buyout.
I’m among those who point back to Pederson as the beginning of the downslide. In his blinded wooing of the likes of Steve Spurrier (No!) and Urban Myer (double No!), he turned aside Bo Pellini and Turner Gill.
Pelini did come along, of course, in 2007, and led the Huskers for seven years, reaching a 0.713 record before getting his walking papers along with $6.54 million.
Then there was that other guy...what’s his name? Oh, yea, Bill Riley. Nice guy, two years and an even 19-19 record washed down by $6.2 million.
There may be plenty of coaches who will line up for the job, believing they are the one to lead the Huskers back to national prominence. But in the back of their minds, will they be thinking, “It’s OK, because, you know, if it doesn’t work out, you know, there’s money.”
I don’t have all the answers. But for the right guaranteed buy-out, I’ll sure pretend to.
Digital subscribers, click e-Edition in the top menu to read the latest issue which is uploaded by 5 p.m. each Wednesday. Print subscribers, add digital access at no additional cost. Call 308-872-2471 with your email address. Subscribe to either print or digital. Click Subscribe on the top menu.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.