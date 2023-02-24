Duane Laflin and Company Feb 24 2023

Taking a moment from preparing for their performance at the Broken Bow Berean Church this evening (02/24/23), are, from left, Illusionist Duane Laflin, Peyton Miller, Mary Laflin and LeAnn Huffman. At 7 p.m., they will take the stage in full dress to help share the gifts of wonder and fun with the audience.

 Mona Weatherly

If you’d like to have an evening of fun and wonder, head to the Broken Bow Berean Church to see “Illusion and Truth” this evening (Friday, Feb. 24, 2023). Internationally known Duane Laflin & Company will be performing at 7 p.m. Tickets are $20.

Duane Laflin has been performing illusions for about 50 years, 35 of those as a professional full-time illusionist. Before that, he was part-time. His full time job then was a minister. He was in the college for ministry when he found illusion and ministry could work together.

