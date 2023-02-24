If you’d like to have an evening of fun and wonder, head to the Broken Bow Berean Church to see “Illusion and Truth” this evening (Friday, Feb. 24, 2023). Internationally known Duane Laflin & Company will be performing at 7 p.m. Tickets are $20.
Duane Laflin has been performing illusions for about 50 years, 35 of those as a professional full-time illusionist. Before that, he was part-time. His full time job then was a minister. He was in the college for ministry when he found illusion and ministry could work together.
“I discovered a magic trick of a rope cut in half and restored,” he said. “It’s the same way with God. God has a way of restoring us. I was 19 years old and found a great teaching tool.” He said he kept doing illusions and found he had a knack for it.
He says the audience tonight will “see things you wouldn’t think possible.” He explains that it’s more about what is being seen than how it is done. “It’s not about fooling people. It’s about sharing the gift of wonder. It’s not how I do it but that i can do it.”
This evening’s show will be about 75 minutes in length. He will be accompanied on stage by his wife, Mary, assistant LeAnn Huffman and Huffman’s nine-year-old granddaughter Peyton Miller. There will be some audience participation as well.
“I do my best to have witness,” Laflin said. “I never compromise my Christian values and still put on a powerful fun show. It is family-friendly and squeaky clean.”
If you go, you will see Laflin perform one of his favorite and most difficult illusions. “I’m known as the ‘Silk King’ for this,” he said. “For four and a half minutes, I don’t talk. It involves a big, colorful handkerchief that takes on a life of its own. It’s pure slight of hand. I love doing it. It gives the audience a sense of me as an artist.”
Show coordinator Tess Jones said doors at the Berean Church open at 6 p.m. this evening. At 6:30, there will be Marshall and Friends. At 6:45, the Little Lights Preschool will perform. Laflin and Company takes the stage at 7 p.m. Tickets are $20 at eventbrite.com or at the door. The event is a fundraiser for Little Lights Preschool.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.