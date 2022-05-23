Given the ongoing formula shortage, the Nebraska Grocery Industry Association would like to remind individuals who do not need formula to resist shopping for formula, in-store or online, to donate. By purchasing product to donate, you could be taking product off shelves for families who need it, especially WIC customers who have more limited purchasing options.
Monetary donations to food banks and other programs are always welcome, and if you have formula at home you no longer need, please check the expiration date and certainly donate.
For families searching for product, please continue checking local stores who are replenishing shelves as quickly as possible. And anyone shopping online should ensure the website and seller is reputable, especially when using sites that allow third-party sellers which could be marketing expired or imitation product.
Anyone in emergency need of specialty formula can call the following hotlines:
- Abbott: 1-800-515-7677
- Perrigo: 1-800-272-5095
- Nestle: 1-800-4-GERBER or 1- 800-422-2752 (specialty formulas)
- Mead Johnson: 1-800-BABY123
Currently, the Nebraska Department of Health & Human Services advices against making formula at home. It isn’t necessarily safe and might not meet an infant’s nutritional needs.
On Wednesday, May 18, 2022, the President invoked the Defense Production Act to speed up formula production and authorize additional formula imports. Additionally, the Abbott Nutrition plant in Sturgis, Michigan should be up and running in coming days.
Additional information is available at https://www.hhs.gov/formula/index.html.
If you have questions or need additional information, please reach out and we’ll do our best to assist.
