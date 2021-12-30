Find out which local FFA'ers received their National Degrees this past year and read about Adams Land and Cattle and their donations to the Sixpence program. See photos and read about BBHS's "Holiday Notes" concert. Find out how many cattle and hogs were on feed and in inventory in December. And review some of the stories covered by the Chief in the first few month of 2021.
All that along with Sports, Public Notices and Classified ads in the Dec. 30, 2021 issue of the Custer County Chief!
The Custer County Chief will close at noon Thursday, Dec. 30, and be closed all day Friday, Dec. 31, for the New Year's holiday. We will re-open at 8 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 3.
