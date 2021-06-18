The case of State v. Trenton R. Esch was submitted to the jury at 12:02 p.m. today (Friday, June 18, 2021).
There were three full days of testimony which was often emotional. Evidence presented over the last three days included photos of the crime scene and autopsy, photos of items confiscated at Esch’s Broken Bow residence security camera footage and recorded phone calls. The Ruger Mark II .22 caliber pistol used in the shooting was also offered into evidence and is with the jury during deliberation.
In closing arguments, prosecutor Michael Guinan told the jury emphatically that the case was a first degree murder case, not second degree or manslaughter. He asked the jury to look at Esch’s testimony. “Look at what he told you. He was getting gas and wanted to go negotiate with her,” Guinan said. “He didn’t call her. He drives out, shows up, doesn’t knock, opens the door and walks in. He walks in with a loaded gun to negotiate.”
Guinan put aside the claim that Esch was carrying the gun for self protection, saying, “ We know Trent Esch intended to kill Crystal Esch because he show up with a loaded gun.” He further said Each was on the property for one minute and 40 seconds, was in the house for 30 seconds and fired ten shots. “That’s not negotiation, that’s murder,” he said.
Guinan wrapped up his 17-minute statement saying. “He got what he was looking after a lifetime of perceived injustices.”
James M. Davis, defense attorney for Each, said it was a one-issue case and that issue is whether the killing was premeditated or not. He likened the deliberation of first degree murder to the deliberation that the jury would be undertaking, as saying it takes longer than a second to deliberate.
In his nearly hour-long statement, Davis called the act a “mad act by a drunken man with a grievance,” and said it was manslaughter at best and second degree murder at worst. He told the jury that first degree murder cases are rare, especially in Custer county and referred to contact killings, executions, insurance killings and retaliation killings as first degree murder and “cases which involve planning and plotting.” Davis stated there was “no evidence of any acts or words on preliminary steps” or planning. Twice during his statement he used the phrase, “Actions speak louder than words.”
He also called into question of credibility of some witnesses. He said what Josh Dalby testified the juveniles, who were in the house at the time of the shooting, told him immediately after the shooting was different from what they said on the witness stand.
“As you consider first degree murder,” Davis said, “Say with one voice that Trent Esch is not guilty. He’s just not guilty”
Upon rebuttal, Guinan referred to the phrase Davis used, saying, “Yes, actions speak louder than words…He shot her in the face in front of her grandchildren. Those actions speak louder than words.” Guinan also defended the testimony of the juveniles saying the day of the shooting they were “Terrorized” and in “an excited state,” adding “they don’t want to remember.”
He laid out the theory that if Each had seen Crystal Esch’s son-in-law mowing at the house, he would have kept driving but when he saw no vehicle there, “He pulled in and made a decision.” Guiana further told the jury that “premeditation can happen within a moment before you act.” His 17-minute rebuttal ended with Guinan saying, “This murder happened over a lifetime. There is no debate. I ask you to return a guilty verdict of first degree murder.”
After closings statements, District Court Judge Karin Noakes read 17 jury instructions to the jury, including the verdict form.
While Esch has admitted in court to being guilty of Count II (Use of firearm to commit a felony) and Count II (Felon in possession of a weapon), the main decision rests on Count I, Murder in the First Degree. On that count, the jury can find him guilty or not guilty of First Degree Murder, guilty or not guilty of Second Degree Murder or guilty or not guilty of manslaughter. The two jury alternates were excused. leaving the jury of five women and seven men to deliberate.
If a decision is not reached by 5 p.m. today (Friday, June 18, 2021), Judge Noakes said deliberation will be suspended and will resume at 9 a.m. Monday morning.
