According to national news, many of us will be receiving stimulus checks in the next few weeks to help us through the economic crunch of the COVID-19 pandemic. No doubt most of us are already thinking about the ways we can spend the money. For some, it will be welcome help to pay bills. For others, it may mean an opportunity to buy something new. One of the references I hear over and over about spending the money is “Amazon.”
So here are some questions for you.
Who do you turn to when your child’s team or club needs a donation?
Who donates or underwrites items for local benefit auctions and galas?
Who supports your schools? your churches? your organizations?
Who’s names do you see on the jerseys, banners and programs of local events?
Who, alongside yourself, pays local taxes for streets, schools, government and other services?
Who is operating through windows, at curb-sides, behind plexiglass and over the phone and Internet to continue to provide YOU goods, services and information?
Who is adapting as best they can behind closed doors to help keep customers, friends and neighbors - to help keep YOU - healthy?
Who do you want to still be here, when this pandemic is over, so they can open those doors once again and continue to support our schools, churches and organizations?
If you answered Amazon, to any of those questions above, go ahead and order on-line and have a good time.
If you answered, “Our local businesses,” then I have one more question to ask of you.
“Where will you spend your stimulus check?”
See this editorial along with a Kearney doctor's Facebook post about the reality of the coronavirus, COVID-19 by the numbers for Custer County and Broken Bow and a look at the fourth week of social distancing and shutdown in the April 9, 2020 issue of the Custer County Chief.
