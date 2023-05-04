BB City Council, Police Officers April 27, 2023

Pictured April 27, 2023, are, from left, city council members David Baltz and Paul Holland; police officers Christopher Shelby and Paul Cunningham, Mayor Rod Sonnichsen, council member Chris Myers and outgoing city council member and new city administrator David Schmidt.

 Mona Weatherly

Officer Paul Cunningham and Officer Chris Shelby were officially welcomed as Broken Bow's newest police officers last week. Also, a vacancy was declared on the City Council as David Schmidt resigned to become City Administrator. Read the details in this week's issue of the Chief, along with the other business of the council including supporting the development of a Creative District for Broken Bow.

