The risk for severe weather for much of the state of Nebraska has been increased to "Enhanced" risk from a "slight" risk for this afternoon and night (Friday, July 9, 2021).
A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect until 10 p.m. today (07/09/21) for the following counties in Nebraska: Arthur, Banner, Blaine, Box Butte, Brown, Chase, Cherry, Cheyenne, Custer, Dawes, Deuel, Dundy, Frontier, Furnas, Garden, Gosper, Grant,Hayes, Hitchcock, Hooker, Keith, Keya Paha, Kimball, Lincoln, Logan, Loup, McPherson, Morrill, Perkins, Red Willow, Rock, Scotts Bluff, Sheridan, Sioux and Thomas.
Storms are in the Panhandle and will track east/southeast through the evening and overnight hours. The main threats are very large hail, damaging wind and isolated tornado risk.
Heavy rainfall may lead to localized flooding across the Sandhills and north central Nebraska. Mullen and areas to the west may see an inch to an inch and a half of rain. Custer County is forecast for a quarter to a half inch.
Some storms may linger into Saturday and contain small hail but are not expected to be severe.
