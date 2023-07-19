Weather July 19 2023

NORTH PLATTE, NEB. - July 19, 2023 - As of 3 p.m. today, the National Weather Severe reports that the threat for severe weather in Nebraska increases this afternoon as a cold front into the area. The threat has edged westward with the greatest risk now east of line from Hitchcock County to North Platte to Thedford to Springview, according to the National Weather Service. The primary threats include large hail, high winds, lightning, heavy rainfall and isolated tornadoes. Some severe weather could occur after dark. Have multiple methods to receive weather warnings.

