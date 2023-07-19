NORTH PLATTE, NEB. - July 19, 2023 - As of 3 p.m. today, the National Weather Severe reports that the threat for severe weather in Nebraska increases this afternoon as a cold front into the area. The threat has edged westward with the greatest risk now east of line from Hitchcock County to North Platte to Thedford to Springview, according to the National Weather Service. The primary threats include large hail, high winds, lightning, heavy rainfall and isolated tornadoes. Some severe weather could occur after dark. Have multiple methods to receive weather warnings.
Latest News
- Emerald Ash Borer confirmed in North Platte
- Increase in severe weather threat
- Three Dog Night joins Nebraska State Fair concert series
- Severe weather on tap again
- Recall affidavits files for four Sargent School Board members
- Have multiple ways to receive weather warnings as severe weather returns this evening
- Nebraska Weekly Gas Price Update
- Going, going ... gone!
Most Popular
Articles
- Recall affidavits files for four Sargent School Board members
- Motorcycle accident claims one life
- Sargent school board, administration field questions from district patrons
- ‘Moving’ to GI and the changes it brings
- Rumblings of a recall in Sargent
- Emerald Ash Borer confirmed in North Platte
- Going, going ... gone!
- Have multiple ways to receive weather warnings as severe weather returns this evening
- Three Dog Night joins Nebraska State Fair concert series
- Local chapters compete at National FBLA
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.