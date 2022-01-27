At Tuesday evening's City Council meeting (Jan. 25, 2022), David Schmidt was elected council president. The presidency was left vacant after to Jacob Holcomb. Holcomb cited other obligations that prevented him from fulfilling his duties as council member and president.
The council also approved the appointment of David Blatz to fill the West Ward seat vacated by Holcomb.
The city council held a public hearing on the proposed increases on trash pick up fees for Broken Bow. City Administrator Dan Knoell said that documents have been corrected to show correct proposed rates.
Under the proposed rates, monthly residential trash pickup rates will increase from $19.25 to $21; small business rates will increase from $26.25 to $29.25; medium business from $36.25 to $40.25; and large businesses from $60.25 to $65.25.
The council voted to not waive the two readings of the ordinance; the matter will be on the agenda for the next city council meeting.
The appointment of Breanna Kaup to the Library Board was approved as was the re-appointments of John Walters and Miker Garner.
The council voted to use KENO funds of $682.35 for the purchase of lights and flags for the Square and also approved the sale of a 1966 Ford F700 truck.
After public hearing, the council voted to approve advertisement for bids for the the Memorial Drive Project. Council members Larry Miller, Dabid Blatz and David Schmidt voted yes; council member Christ Myers abstained.
Ryan Kavan , project manager and engineer with JEO Consulting, said construction will be from the intersection of 5th Avenue and Memorial Drive east on Memorial to just past the hospital. The current surface will be milled and 6 inches of concrete will be laid on top with 8 inches of concrete at tie ins.
The project will occur in phases, during which access to the hospital will be provided at all times.
Kavan said the pedestrian cross walk on Memorial will also be updated with brighter lighters and more of them
In response to a question from council member Miller, Kavan said the life span of the finished project is expected to be 30 years with limited maintenance. Mayor Sonnichsen asked Kavan to confirm access to the hospital. “There will be multiple access points at all times to the hospital. There will be ability to get to the hospital at all times,” Kavan said.
Administrator Knoell said that construction will be temporarily halted during the summer softball tournament that brings in dozens of teams to Melham Sports Complex.
The estimated cost o the project is $950,000. At this time, the council is scheduled to open bids at the Feb. 22 meeting.
Sgt. Shane Fiorelli was presented an Act of Heroism Award for his actions during a November, 2022 house fire in Broken Bow. He also received Service Above Slef medal from the Broken Bow Area Rotary represented by Deb McCaslin and Jess McCaslin.
Broken Bow City Council next meets Feb. 8 at 6 p.m. The Board of Public Works meets Feb. 7 at 12:30 p.m.
