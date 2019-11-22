The National Weather Service (NWS) Office out of North Platte says confidence is increasing that a snow event will arrive in western and north central Nebraska Monday night into Tuesday. Details are not yet clear on snow totals and when rain will change over to snow, however areas along and west of Hwy 83 appear to have the greatest potential for accumulating snow, if it occurs.
There is potential for light snow Wednesday and Thursday nights, mainly in north central Nebraska.
