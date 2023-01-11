Indians Savings Bank, a branch of Nebraska State Bank & Trust Company, officially opened for deposits today, Jan. 11, 2023 around 8:15 a.m. The branch is for elementary students at North Park Elementary in Broken Bow.
Fifth grade tellers Kanon Tobey and Krayton Cook were behind the counter a little after 9 a.m., assisting first graders and kindergarteners with the help of Amber Rynearson and Tammy Schall of Nebraska State Bank. Also on hand to help open accounts were Betsy Smith and Maria Popp of Nebraska State Bank.
Rynearson said the morning started with the fifth grade class and worked down through the classes. Students wanting to make a deposit were escorted in groups from their classroom to the bank window. “We have had a lot of deposits,” Rynearson said.
Nebraska State Bank opened the branch with an initiative by the Nebraska Council on Economic Education. Elementary students will be able to make deposit every Wednesday morning. Nebraska State Bank will deposit $5 into a student's accounty with their first deposit.
Fifth graders seeking to be teller went through an application and interview process. “I am helping kids save their money by putting it into an account,” Teller Kanon Tobey said. He is the son of Erica Tobey and Darren Tobey.
Asked how he felt about making a deposit into his own account, first grader Beckett Miller, son of Justin and Cassidy Miller, said, "Good." Kindergartner Ava Ellis said she was “happy.” She is the daughter of Jeff and Heather Ellis.
The goal of the program is to provide elementary students the opportunity to learn about savings, how financial institutions operate and to become savers themselves. Withdrawals are not allowed until the student completes 5th grade or leaves the school. According to a news release in December, NSB plans to open additional in-school branches in other communities in the county.
