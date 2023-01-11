Indians Savings Bank, a branch of Nebraska State Bank & Trust Company, officially opened for deposits today, Jan. 11, 2023 around 8:15 a.m. The branch is for elementary students at North Park Elementary in Broken Bow.

Fifth grade tellers Kanon Tobey and Krayton Cook were behind the counter a little after 9 a.m., assisting first graders and kindergarteners with the help of Amber Rynearson and Tammy Schall of Nebraska State Bank. Also on hand to help open accounts were Betsy Smith and Maria Popp of Nebraska State Bank.

