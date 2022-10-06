Preliminary investigations on the cause of the Bovee fire at Nebraska National Forest are that the fire was human caused due to a UTV on existing recreational trail system.
Emphasizing that the investigation is not complete, officials believe the fire was totally accidental. At a 3 p.m. Central briefing livestreamed via Facebook, Julie Bain with the US Forest Service said, “There appears to be no negligence. It was totally accidental.” She referred to five individuals who were most likely using the UTV, saying, “The five people brought out could have easily lost their lives.” She also said they acted very responsibly.
Tedd N. Teahon, also with the US Forest Service, said the UTV was a Polaris RZR and that it was not on grass when it caught fire. “It was right in the middle of the trail. There was sand on it from trying to put it out.” He also fielded a question whether or not a fire extinguisher could have helped if one had been on the UTV. “Right where the fire started, it went right up into the trees. A fire extinguisher might not have worked. The sand didn’t work.”
Bain and Teahon also addressed the reason why slurry from airplanes was dropped on houses rather than the camp, saying it was because of the smoke and not being able to see. “It was the way the wind blew.” Teahon said two loads were dumped on the lookout tower. “The trees did not burn but the tower did,” he said.
The incident team from Colorado will remain on site until Saturday morning to allow local firefighters to attend the funeral of Mike Moody, Purdum Assistant Fire Chief, who died of a medical emergency during the firefight. The funeral is Friday at 2 p.m. at Sandhills High School in Dunning.
During the 75 minutes meeting, there was emotional as speakers spoke of Asst. Chief Moody as well as the loss of the buildings at the 4-H Camp.
Teahon recounted the firefight at the 4-H Lodge as crews worked on two blazes at the building. “We couldn’t see the back of the building,” he said. “The trees torched up and the back wall was fully engulfed. The fire was in the walls, the eaves. The back windows blew out and the smoke rolled out the front. We had no choice but to leave.” His voice was tight with emotion as he said. “It’s hard. We all thought there was a chance. We tried very hard.”
Phil Daniels with the incident command team out Rocky Mountain Area said, “The work we did was only successful because of the work done before we got here.” He became emotional when speaking of Moody and asked for a moment of silence. “Keep the Moody family in your prayers,” he asked.
Bains said, as of 10:20 a.m. this morning (Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022), that 18,930 acres had burned. This includes 5,130 forest service acres, 13,217 privately owned acres and 583 state owned acres. She said of the 30,000 original acres of the forest, about half burned in 1965. The Bovee Fire and a fire earlier this year burned a total of 9,310 acres of forest combined. “We lost half the forest we had left,” she said.
Whether or not the forest will be replanted or the 4-H Camp will be rebuilt are discussion yet to be had. Bains noted that the forest started as experimental, however, even if if it's replanted as experimental, she said one thing is for sure, saying,“You can count on me. There will be no eastern red cedars planted.”
