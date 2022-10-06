Smoke Bovee Fire Oct 2 2022 Halsey

Smoke from the Bovee Fire at the Nebraska National Forest and surrounding land could be see as far as 40 miles away on Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022

 Linda Teahon

Preliminary investigations on the cause of the Bovee fire at Nebraska National Forest are that the fire was human caused due to a UTV on existing recreational trail system.

Emphasizing that the investigation is not complete, officials believe the fire was totally accidental. At a 3 p.m. Central briefing livestreamed via Facebook, Julie Bain with the US Forest Service said, “There appears to be no negligence. It was totally accidental.” She referred to five individuals who were most likely using the UTV, saying, “The five people brought out could have easily lost their lives.” She also said they acted very responsibly.

