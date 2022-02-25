Authorities have been notified about an inmate missing from the Community Corrections Center – Lincoln (CCC-L). John Nereson #211183 did not show up for his work assignment this morning. Instead, surveillance video at the facility showed him walking toward a nearby bus stop.
Nereson started his sentence on Feb. 18, 2020. He was sentenced to eight years to 12 years on multiple charges out of Scotts Bluff County that include assault on an officer using a motor vehicle, operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest, use of deadly weapon to commit a felony, fifth offense driving under the influence and driving while on a revoked license. He has a tentative release date of June 26, 2025 and a parole eligibility date of June 26, 2023.
Nereson is a 45-year old white man, 5’ 7”, 205 lbs., with gray hair and brown eyes. Anyone with knowledge of his whereabouts is asked to contact local authorities or the Nebraska State Patrol.
CCC-L is one of two community custody facilities operated by NDCS. Community custody is the lowest custody level and the least restrictive facility. Inmates are allowed to participate in work opportunities, attend school and religious services with prior approval and without direct supervision.
