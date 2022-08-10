Broken Bow City Council Aug 9 2022 Jame Callaway Airport Authority

James Callaway with the Broken Bow Airport Authority hands copies of information to members of the Broken Bow City Council at the Aug. 9, 2022 meeting. From left are Callaway, council member David Blatz, council President David Schmidt, City Administrator Dan Knoell and City Attorney Jason White. (08/09/22)

 Mona Weatherly

The Broken Bow City Council approved the Airport Authority Interlocal Agreement at their Tuesday evening meeting.

The agreement states that the cost of the total tax requirement of the Authority will shared equally by by Custer County and the City of Broken Bow. For the fiscal year 2022-2023, the tax requirement is $26,000 which means the City of Broken Bow’s share is $13,000. James Callaway with the Broken Bow Airport Authority noted the requested amount is the same that was asked for last year.

Recommended for you