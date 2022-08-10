The Broken Bow City Council approved the Airport Authority Interlocal Agreement at their Tuesday evening meeting.
The agreement states that the cost of the total tax requirement of the Authority will shared equally by by Custer County and the City of Broken Bow. For the fiscal year 2022-2023, the tax requirement is $26,000 which means the City of Broken Bow’s share is $13,000. James Callaway with the Broken Bow Airport Authority noted the requested amount is the same that was asked for last year.
Callaway reported that approximately 10,000 gallons of pilot/aviator fuel was sold at the airport for the last year and approximately 30,000 gallons of jet fuel were sold.
According to Callaway, 11 life flights/medical flights were fueled at the airport, eight of which were “hot fueled,” meaning patients were on board and the engines were not shut off.
Work continues to expand concrete areas and add lighting. Callaway said there are two phases of the work. In 2021, upgrades of just over $200,000 were done, with the airport responsible for 10 percent or $20,000. In 2022, the cost is $741,000 with the airport paying $74,000, or 10 percent. The remainder of the money, Callaway said, is from federal funds.
The Airport Authority has replaced a 1987 courtesy vehicle with a 1994 vehicle. Callaway said courtesy vehicle are maintained for pilots, doctors and others who fly in to and out of the Broken Bow airport.
In other business, the council changed the date of their budget workshop to Wednesday, Aug. 17 at noon.
At the meeting were council members Larry Miller and David Baltz, President David Schmidt, City Administrator Dan Knoell, City Attorney Jason White, City Clerk Kandi Peters, and Deputy Clerk Megan Linn. Not present were Mayor Rod Sonnichsen and council member Chris Myers.
The next meeting will be Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2002 at 6 p.m. at the Municipal Auditorium.
