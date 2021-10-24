This column by Mona Weatherly was first published in the Oct. 21, 2021 issue of the Custer County Chief.
Oct. 15 marked my sixth year here at the Chief. The day I was offered the job as editor, the then-acting-publisher said, “You’ll never get rich in small town publishing.”
My answer was something along the lines of, “I don’t need to be rich. I’d rather be happy.”
Maybe I should re-consider that. Sometimes there’s the exasperated feeling that happiness can’t pay the bills!
Someday, what will finally drive me from this position, I suppose, is either retirement or deadlines. The presses gotta run when the presses gotta run. We have to get the pages to Kearney on time, no exceptions.
But other than deadlines (and the not getting rich part), I am very fortunate. I love to write, I like research. I like figuring things out. I like puzzles. I like telling people’s stories. I love learning.
After nearly 30 years in a job I loved in Lincoln, I’m fortunate to be working one I enjoy, possibly even more. I know I worked hard in Lincoln, but I tell you, it was nothing to what this gig brings sometimes.
When it’s stressful and frustrating, I remind myself of one of the best lessons I’ve ever learned about a job.
The door is always open.
Meaning, if you aren’t happy where you’re at, you have the ability to leave, to search out other opportunities. Sometimes the only one holding us back is ourselves. Don’t be the one holding the door shut on yourself.
The day I realized I had the freedom to walk away from my job in Lincoln was the day I fell in love with it.
There are a lot of people who work hard at their jobs or their own businesses. Those who enjoy what we do are pretty doggone fortunate. Could you imagine how miserable it would be if we didn’t like what we do?
For a sixth anniversary, the traditional gift is iron and the modern is wood. (I don’t play golf so that negates clubs as a gift!) I like that both materials are strong and lasting.
Strong and lasting, a couple of qualities that anyone who works hard doing something they love can understand.
Digital subscribers, click e-Edition in the top menu to read the latest issue which is uploaded by 5 p.m. each Wednesday. Print subscribers, add digital access at no additional cost. Call 308-872-2471 with your email address. Subscribe to either print or digital. Click Subscribe on the top menu.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.