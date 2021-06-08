Isolated strong to severe thunderstorms are expected across the Panhandle and portion of western Nebraska.
Showers and thunderstorms are possible tonight (Tues, June 8, 2021) into Wednesday morning before ending mid-morning. The greatest threat for isolated sever storms is from 11 p.m to 3 a.m. CDT.
Large hail (greater than an inch in diameter), damaging winds (greater than 58 mph) and lightning are the primary concerns. Locally heavy rainfall is also possible.
