Isolated showers and storms are predicted to develop in Nebraska today (Monday, Aug. 30, 2021) mainly in the north central part of the state.
Strong to severe storms will develop by early evening (6 to 8 p.m. CDT) in the west and grow in coverage as they move southeast after dark.
Most storms should dissipate or move out of the area by 3 a.m. CDT.
Main threats are damaging winds, very large hail (including 2"), localized flooding and possibility of a tornado or two.
Storm coverage will be limited at the onset but whatever storms develop may rapidly become severe.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.