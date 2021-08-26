Isolated thunderstorms, some of which may be severe, are possible this afternoon and tonight (Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021) in Nebraska. Hazards include large hail, strong winds and locally heavy rainfall.
The greatest threat of severe weather is north of Interstate 80.
The best chance for storms is after 5 p.m. CT and continuing into the nighttime hours.
Scattered thunderstorms with large hail and damaging winds are also possible Saturday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.