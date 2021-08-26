Weather Aug 26 2021
National Weather Service - Aug. 26, 2021

Isolated thunderstorms, some of which may be severe, are possible this afternoon and tonight (Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021) in Nebraska. Hazards include large hail, strong winds and locally heavy rainfall.

The greatest threat of severe weather is north of Interstate 80.

The best chance for storms is after 5 p.m. CT and continuing into the nighttime hours.

Scattered thunderstorms with large hail and damaging winds are also possible Saturday.

Recommended for you