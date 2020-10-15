Broken Bow Fire Department BBVFD Oct 15 2020 babies rookies Neville Atchison Baltz

Front page of the Custer County Chief, Oct. 15, 2020

Check out the Oct. 15 Custer County Chief! Front page and center, Broken Bow Volunteer Fire Department adds three new rookies!

Also in this issue:

  • Cancer survivor helps others be their own advocate
  • Ribbon cutting at Cuzn Eddyz Campground
  • Medical Alert from Melham Medical Center
  • A-M FFA highway clean up
  • Mental health assistance
  • Broken Bow Homecoming - Royalty and Pep Rally photos
  • A-M Schools receive $15,000
  • Super Kids Club!
  • Broken Bow girls golf!
  • Cross Country, football and volleyball
  • S.E.M. Homecoming

