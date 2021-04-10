This column by Donnis Hueftle-Bullock was originally published in the April 8, 2021 issue of the Custer County Chief.
Can you just see and feel the signs all over? Trees are budding, plants are popping their heads out of the ground, the cycle of plant life is beginning for spring of 2021. It just feels everything is uncovering itself from the long cold winter.
Just like uncovering from the winter, we are seeing signs that we can finally uncover from wearing masks. We see signs all over that life is coming back. You see less businesses having a sign on their doors that masks are required to enter. You see less people in businesses wearing masks. At this point, it is a personal choice, to wear a mask or not wear a mask. There is no doubt you can just see the signs people are ready to move on.
Recently there have been larger events at the convention center and other events around town.
Easter Sunday was also a sign for me, as I sat in the Eustis United Methodist Church and watched my 90-year-old mother direct her 15-member choir. A choir loft that has sat silent for over a year; for over a year songs have gone unsung. I don’t know when that choir has sounded better. The special number, “I’ll carry the Cross of Christ,” rang loud and clear. As I watched and listened to the words, I could feel it in my bones that we are finally changing.
Also, the five congregational hymns rang loud and clear. It even seemed everyone was singing with more feeling and spirit as voices, too, have been uncovered after being silent for over a year.
Does that mean there is no more COVID? No. But as spring uncovers its winter layer, we, too, are uncovering our faces for the first time in some 365+days. Just like Mother Nature and the plants popping out, when a cold snap comes, we sometimes have to cover the plats up at night to protect them from the cold, we, too, might have to pull out the masks. But for right now, uncovering feels really good. Let’s enjoy this sign.
