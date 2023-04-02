Cavanaugh and Hunt

This column by Mona Weatherly originally appeared in the March 30, 2023 issue of the Custer County Chief.

As many of us know by now (and for more info, read Sen. Brewer’s column), last Thursday, the state legislature finally voted  33-17 to halt the filibuster on LB 574, the “Let Them Grow Act.” Finally. Then the bill received a 30 to 17 vote to advance.

Recommended for you