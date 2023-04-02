This column by Mona Weatherly originally appeared in the March 30, 2023 issue of the Custer County Chief.
As many of us know by now (and for more info, read Sen. Brewer’s column), last Thursday, the state legislature finally voted 33-17 to halt the filibuster on LB 574, the “Let Them Grow Act.” Finally. Then the bill received a 30 to 17 vote to advance.
I knew there had been a filibuster going on in the Unicameral. My bad, I didn’t realize it had lasted a month. On March 14, it was in its third week so March 23 makes four weeks, right?
I am not writing today to debate the merits or detriments of the bill. I’m writing to express anger and frustration at two state senators who have vowed to bring the 90-day session to a halt because LB 574 has advanced.
Senator Megan Hunt, Dist. 8 (part of Omaha).
Senator Machaela Cavanaugh, Dist. 6 (part of Omaha).
Facts: Both were first elected in 2018 and re-elected in 2022. They are term limited. They are not up for re-election in 2026.
In case you missed it, here are a couple of quotes from Cavanaugh after LB 574 advanced: “I will burn this session to the ground over this bill,” and “I am going to slow everything down.” Hunt talked about holding grudges, saying something to the effect she never forgets and no one holds a grudge as long as she does. She stated, "This session is over."
Fact: By Wednesday, March 15, the halfway point of the 90-day session, not a single bill has passed, thanks to the filibuster.
That means there has been little to no forward motion on property tax relief, school funding, ethanol or any of the hundreds of other bills introduced in January. It’s reported that Speaker of the House John Arch has tried to make up time, having the Legislature work through lunch and saying there will be all-day debate once committee hearings end.
Would Cavanaugh and Hunt pull this if they could run for re-election? Who were they voted in to represent - all the people of their districts or a select group? Are they in the Legislature to work for all Nebraskans and work for the needs of all young people of Nebraska or only a select group?
They have garnered national attention for their antics. As a Nebraskan, I am ashamed of them and for them. Their constituents should be the same. The Legislature has spoken and it’s time to move on and try to get something done. If their constituents are not bombarding them with calls and emails about their behavior, they should be.
Hunt said, “It’s accurately been said that all we leave the Legislature with is our self-respect. Some of these cowards will be leaving carrying a very light load.”
I submit, for Cavanaugh and Hunt, when it comes to self-respect, their loads will the lightest of all.
Digital subscribers, click e-Edition in the top menu to read the latest issue which is uploaded by 5 p.m. each Wednesday. Print subscribers, add digital access at no additional cost. Call 308-872-2471 with your email address. Subscribe to either print or digital. Click Subscribe on the top menu.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.