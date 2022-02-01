The National Weather Service is forecasting light snow Wednesday from the Nebraska Panhandle through far southwest parts of the state.
Wind chills of -5 to -15 are expected tonight (Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022) and tomorrow night(Wednesday). Custer County and the Sandhills could see wind chills of -10 to -15 tomorrow morning.
The most recent map of estimated snow fall shifted totals to the west. At this time, Custer County is not expected to receive any accumulating snow tomorrow. Wednesday will be cloudy and blustery with a chance of snow and a day time high of 18.
Places west of a line from Alliance to Ogallala to Imperial may see one to two inches with greater amounts west into Colorado.
Winter storm warnings and winter weather advisories stretch from Colorado across Kansas, Oklahoma and northern Texas, across Missouri and Illinois and into Indiana, Michigan and western Ohio.
