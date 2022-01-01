Custer County remains in a Wind Chill Warning until noon today (Jan. 1, 2022) along with the Nebraska counties of Eastern Cherry-Keya Paha-Boyd-Brown-Rock-Holt-Blaine-Loup-Garfield-Wheeler-Custer Including the cities of Valentine, Springview, Spencer, Butte,Lynch, Ainsworth, Bassett, Rose, Oneill, Atkinson, Dunning, Purdum, Brewster, Taylor, Burwell, Bartlett,Ericson and Broken Bow.
According to the National Weather Service (NWS) dangerously cold wind chills as low as 35 below are possible and could cause frost bite in as little as 10 seconds.
Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, wear appropriate clothing, hat and gloves.
Valley and Greeley Counties remain under the Wind Chill Warning, a Winter Weather Advisory until midnight and a Wind Chill Advisory until noon tomorrow.
The NWS reports that light snow continues across west/south west Nebraska and the Sandhills moving to the northeast. An additional snowfall amount of three inches of snow is possible along and south of I-80.
Custer County and Lincoln County could see an additional one to two inches of snow with an additional three inches possible in the southern areas. Parts of the Sandhills could see one to two inches with areas to the north and west most likely to see less than an inch of additional snow. West of Pressey State WMA, an unofficial snow fall of three to four inches is reported.
Be prepared for slick roads, educed visibility and travel difficulties throughout the day. Northerly gusts to 30 mpg may continue to create blowing and drifting snow.
Protect pets and livestock.
According to NWS, Broken Bow saw 2 degrees just before midnight. On Dec. 31, the highest wind gust recorded for Broken Bow was 41 mph.
As of this morning (01/01/22), an overnight low tonight of -8 is expected in Central Nebraska with a high of 32 degrees under sunny skies on Sunday.
