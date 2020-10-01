From the National Weather Service in North Platte, Neb. -
A Freeze Warning has been issued for from 3 a.m. CDT/2 a.m. MDT to 9 a.m. CGT/8 a.m. MDT Friday, Oct. 2, 2020 for the following counties in Nebraska: Sheridan-Eastern Cherry-Keya Paha-Boyd-Brown-Rock-Holt-Garden-Grant-Hooker-Thomas-Blaine-Loup-Garfield-Wheeler-Arthur-McPherson-Logan-Custer-Deuel-Keith-Perkins-Lincoln-Hayes-Frontier-Western Cherry including the cities of Gordon, Rushville, Valentine, Springview, Spencer, Butte, Lynch, Ainsworth, Bassett, Rose, Oneill, Atkinson, Oshkosh, Lewellen, Hyannis, Mullen, Thedford, Halsey, Dunning, Purdum, Brewster, Taylor, Burwell, Bartlett, Ericson, Arthur, Tryon, Ringgold, Stapleton, Broken Bow, Chappell, Big Springs, Ogallala, Paxton, Grant, North Platte, Hayes Center, Curtis, Eustis, Maywood, Cody, Eli, Merriman and Kilgore.
Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 28 expected. Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-ground pipes to protect them from freezing.
From the National Weather Service in Hastings, Neb. -
A Freeze Warning is in effect from 1 a.m. to 9 a.m. CDT Friday, Oct. 2 for the following counties in Nebraska: Valley-Greeley-Sherman-Howard-Dawson including the cities of Ord, Greeley, Spalding, Scotia, Wolbach, Loup City, Sherman Reservoir, Litchfield, St. Libory, Lexington,
Cozad, Willow Island, and Gothenburg.
Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 28 expected. Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. There is still a fair amount of uncertainty in this temperature forecast. A warm blanket of cloud cover will be possible tonight and if the clouds hold all night then the temperatures will not get as cold. However, if the clouds clear out for a few hours then a freeze is likely given the light winds. Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.
