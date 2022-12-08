Broken Bow South 10th Street Dec 8 2022

A view of South 10th Avenue looking south at approximately 1:30 p.m. today, Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022. Streets and sideways are very icy. Use care if you must be out and about.

 Mona Weatherly

The City of Broken Bow is currently salting city streets. Due to extremely icy conditions, the City is asking residents to please not venture out unless necessary. Please slow down when driving, use care when walking and be safe. The City also reports the HandiBus is not running this afternoon (Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022) due to icy conditions.

Recommended for you