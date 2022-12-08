The City of Broken Bow is currently salting city streets. Due to extremely icy conditions, the City is asking residents to please not venture out unless necessary. Please slow down when driving, use care when walking and be safe. The City also reports the HandiBus is not running this afternoon (Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022) due to icy conditions.
It's icy out there, folks. Stay home if you can.
- Mona Weatherly, Managing Editor
