The National Weather Service Office out of North Plattes says wind chill readings to 29 below zero can be expected across western and north central Nebraska tonight (Tues., Feb. 16) through tomorrow morning.
These wind chills may cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. Hypothermia can also occur if precautions are not taken. This is dangerous to both and animals, especially to young livestock. Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat and gloves.
A Wind Chill Advisory remains in effect until noon CST/11 a.m. MST tomorrow (Wed. Feb. 17, 2021) for all of western and north central Nebraska for wind chill readings as low as -20 to -29.
The advisory is for the following counties: Sheridan-Eastern Cherry-Keya Paha-Boyd-Brown-Rock-Holt-Garden-Grant-Hooker-Thomas-Blaine-Loup-Garfield-Wheeler-Arthur-McPherson-Logan-Custer-Deuel-Keith-Perkins-Lincoln-Chase-Hayes-Frontier-Western Cherry including the cities of Gordon, Rushville, Valentine, Springview, Spencer, Butte, Lynch, Ainsworth, Bassett, Rose, Oneill, Atkinson, Oshkosh, Lewellen, Hyannis, Mullen, Thedford, Halsey, Dunning, Purdum, Brewster, Taylor, Burwell, Bartlett, Ericson, Arthur, Tryon, Ringgold, Stapleton, Broken Bow, Chappell, Big Springs, Ogallala, Paxton, Grant, North Platte, Champion, Enders, Imperial, Wauneta, Hayes Center, Curtis, Eustis, Maywood, Cody, Eli, Merriman, and Kilgore.
