This column by Mona Weatherly originally appeared in the August 18, 2022 issue of the Custer County Chief.
It’s should be no surprise that many councils and boards will ask more from the taxpayers this year as budgets are finalized. The Broken Bow School board readily admits they will most likely request a three to five percent increase.
I write this because of what Sen. Brewer says in his column - that he may re-introduce a proposed constitutional amendment to limit how much property tax can be used to fund public schools.
He also says he likes the idea of a consumption tax. It’s also called “EPIC” as it’s suppose to eliminate Income, Property, Inheritance, Sales and Corporate taxes. Plainly speaking, it’s a tax on what you buy. Some people see it as more fairly distributing taxes, as those who spend more will pay a larger share than those who spend less. It sounds like a good idea, however, I’m wary of it and need to take a closer look.
For example, would there be any exemptions? No matter what your budget, you still need food and necessities so there may be no break for some families unless there are exemptions. Opponents are also concerned about “border bleed,” that is, Nebraskans going into neighboring states to purchase larger items such as vehicles. (Keep in mind the bulk of our state’s population is in the eastern part of the state where it’s only a quick jaunt into Iowa.) One supporter I talked with said there would be breaks given to businesses to offset the possible border bleed. Whether or not EPIC would be any simpler than what’s already in place remains to be seen. If it is introduced again, which seems likely, I’ll follow the debates to see if I can be convinced that it’s part of the answer to Nebraska’s property tax woes.
As for school funding, there is a current regulation that requires county-wide public hearings if a request exceeds allowable growth. We won’t know what that allowable growth percent is until property valuations are released (target date Aug. 20.) At the same time, consider that BBPS is talking about a 3 to 5 percent request increase in a time when inflation has been said to be anywhere from 7 to 9 percent. If Brewer makes his proposal again, it will merit watching. Yes, it sounds like a good idea but if you have the right people on your school board, they are already responsibly handling the taxpayer’s money in their district. And why tie their hands with an across-the-state limit? Stay tuned for further discussions!
