This column by Meghan G'Schwind was originally published in the Nov. 25, 2021 issue of the Custer County Chief.
As I sit at my desk trying to write, all I can think about is my mom’s sweet potato casserole that I’ll be enjoying in just a few days. Thanksgiving is one of my favorite holidays. The gathering of family after a long season of harvesting and working cattle is just the relaxation that I need. And you can’t go wrong with an entire day dedicated to eating!
However, it’s important to remember the true meaning of the day; thankfulness.
I have much to be thankful for in my life. I have a great family, a husband who shares my passions and a beautiful place to live. It’s easy to think of the major events in my life that have been a blessing, but I would like to touch on some of the smaller daily occurrences that truly fill me with gratitude.
When my cow-dog is in the right place at right time to turn the cows through the gate. She can duck through fences and go around the cows in places I can’t go on my horse. She often saves us from spilling the cows into the neighbor’s hay field!
The way the frost on my horse’s whiskers glow in the morning sun. It can be miserably cold riding a horse first thing on a December morning, but seeing the world in a blanket of crystal makes it worth it.
The feel of a fire place after a day working in the cold. There is no better heat than a roaring fire, especially when you’re chilled to the bone.
Picking wildflowers from the pasture. I will stop whatever I’m doing to get off my horse and pick flowers. Sometimes you have to take a break to enjoy the little things.
The crisp feel of the pages of a brand new book. I love getting cozy on the couch with a cup of cocoa and cracking open a good book.
Backing up to the trailer perfectly the first time. Of course, this never happens when someone is there to witness it, but it’s still a gratifying feeling.
Working cows with my husband without yelling at each other! Handling cattle can be stressful so the days that everything goes smoothly are very rewarding.
When I feel overwhelmed by all things I have to do in a day, I try to look around and find something positive. It may seem insignificant at first, but one small moment can lift your spirits and change your attitude. So as you’re in a mind of gratitude this week, don’t forget to count the little things.
