This column by Mona Weatherly was originally published in the Aug. 19, 2021 issue of the Custer County Chief.
Have you heard that some people object to the vaccine because they believe it puts a itty-bitty tracking device in your arm so the government can follow your every move?
Before these folks get too wrapped up in theories of subcutaneous microscopic electronics, they better think about that tracking device they willingly carry around in their back pocket. I submit that many of these same people think nothing of putting their entire life on their cell phone or Facebook, Instagram, Tiktok or whatever the latest social media trend is.
Folks, the government - and online retailers - don’t need to inject tracking devices. They already have more than enough info at their disposal, probably more info than many of us would be comfortable admitting.
Think about what’s on your phone - contact list, family information and photos, purchases and messages. You know how if you search for a product on the Internet, ads for that product pop-up over and over again for days afterwards? Itty-bitty tracking devices in our arms aren’t needed. The ‘bots, the scrapers, the data miners or whatever they are called are already gathering the info on the Internet. And, by the way, you do know that a cell phone can be tracked, even when it’s powered off, right?
If you are the least bit suspect that the government is inserting tracking devices in our arms with the vaccine or sliding them up our noses with the COVID test, I suggest you first consider cutting back on the use of the tracking device you already so willingly have in your hands.
- - - - - - - - - -
It’s been nearly twenty years since the terrorist attacks on the World Trade Center and Pentagon? Where were you on that day? How did you hear about the terrorist attacks? How have the lasting effects of those horrible moments changed your life?
The Chief will remember that day, so long ago, yet etched clearly in so many memories. Share your story with us as we mark this solemn occasion.
Young people, 20 and younger, you’re included, too. What stories have you heard from your parents, your grandparents about that day and the way we all used to live? How has the shadow of 9/11 affected you?
Check out the info in the Chief and the X-tra to find out how to send your story to us. Be a part of marking this anniversary by once again saying, “We will never forget.”
