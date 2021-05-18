Jim Jenkins, longtime rancher, entrepreneur and restaurant owner, announced today that he would seek Nebraska’s District 36 legislative seat in 2022. Current State Senator Matt Williams is not able to run again because of term limits.
Jenkins has more than 35 years of experience in agriculture and food related industries. He currently manages his family ranching and cattle feeding business near Callaway and is one of the owners of the Skeeter Barnes restaurant in Kearney.
Jim has spent the past several months talking to citizens around the district about their concerns, issues and priorities.
“As I have traveled and talked with people in the District I am impressed with all of the good things that are happening even in the midst of a pandemic,” Jenkins said. “If elected, I look forward to working closely with the many talented people in the District on those issues critical to our success.”
Jenkins decided to announce early to give himself more of an opportunity to meet and discuss the issues with as many people around the district as possible.
“We have good leaders throughout the District who reflect the value and importance of working together. One of the critical tasks of a rural senator is to communicate the importance of agriculture and small business to the state’s economy,” he said.
Jenkins said his network of friends around the state developed through his involvement with the restaurant business across the state as well as his involvement with numerous agricultural and community groups will enable him to be a bridge builder between rural and urban interests.
“Since agriculture is literally the foundation on which our state economy is built, urban and rural senators must work together for the benefit of all Nebraskans,” he said.
Jenkins noted that based on the latest census numbers, out-state Nebraska could lose at least two legislative seats in the upcoming redistricting, causing changes to many of rural districts’ boundary lines including the possibility that the boundaries of District 36 could change.
Jenkins has hired veteran Nebraska political consultant Dan Parsons and Nebraska-based BCom Solutions to handle social media and website development.
About Jim:
Jim is the operating partner for his family’s diversified farming, ranching and cattle feeding operation near Callaway, Nebraska. In 2000 Jim was presented the Champion of Small Business Award from the University of Nebraska Business Development Center for his role in founding Wild West, Inc., which owned and operated the Whiskey Creek Steakhouse chain.
In August of 2018, Jim was nominated by the Blueprint Nebraska Steering Committee to chair the Blueprint Entrepreneurship Council - leading entrepreneurs and innovators from across the state. He also serves on the board of directors for the Platte Institute, whose mission is to advance policies that remove barriers to growth and opportunity in Nebraska.
Jim currently serves on the Agriculture Builders of Nebraska board of directors and is a board member of the Callaway Hospital. Jim is a past chairman of the Nebraska Ethanol Board; is a past board member of the Nebraska Grazing Lands Coalition; former executive director of the Nebraska Corn-Fed Beef program; served for nine years on the Custer County Planning Commission; and is a past president of the Nebraska Restaurant Association. Jim is a past member of the President’s Advisory Council at the University of Nebraska.
Jim received a bachelor’s degree from Principia College in Elsah, Illinois and did graduate work at Northwestern Kellogg School of Business in Chicago.
Jim is a member of the Callaway United Methodist Church and is married to Julianna Jenkins, a Broken Bow attorney. They have three grown children, Whitney, Peter and Haley.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.