The Custer Economic Development Corporation was notified this evening (Wednesday, April 8, 2020) by Kate Ellingson. Director of Marketing & Public Relations at the Nebraska Department of Economic Development that jobs are available for Nebraskans with Transcom Work At Home.
To find out more, it's important that you attend one of the following webinars
- Thursday April 9, 9am-10am CST
- Friday April 10, 11am-12pm CST
Below is the press release from Ellingson and the Nebraska Department of Economic Development.
April 8, 2020
Transcom Work At Home is hiring Home Agents in Nebraska for:
- CHAT & Phone Customer Service Representative (WORK FROM HOME): Full-Time, Temporary (Approx 90 days),
- Remote Technical Support Advisor (WORK FROM HOME): Full-Time, Permanent, with Benefits, Computer Provided
To learn more:
Webinar:
Facilitated by Transcom in a virtual Adobe Connect meeting room, approximately 1 hour.
- Thursday April 9, 9am-10am CST
- Friday April 10, 11am-12pm CST
- More Dates TDB (as needed)
Link to register: https://na.transcom.com/en/Transcom-Hiring-Webinar?NE
Note: Applicants are not required to attend the webinar, optional event.
nat that you get on one of ytheose webinate
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.