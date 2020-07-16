If you like trivia and wildlife, join the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission for a free virtual trivia night at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday July 21
This virtual, kid-friendly trivia night is a great way to show off or pick up knowledge on Nebraska wildlife. This event is free, but registration is required at fal.cn/WildlifeTrivia.
Contact monica.macoubrie@nebraska.gov for more information, or check out the Facebook pages for Game and Parks and Nebraska Project WILD.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.