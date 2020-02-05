A ribbon cutting was held by the Broken Bow Chamber Jan 23., 2020 to celebrate the Jones Group Insurance and Financial Services membership to the Chamber. The office in Ansley, led by Sarah Zimmer, Agent, is the tenth location for the business.
