Jones Group Insurance and Financial Services Ansley 01232020

Left to right are Mike Jones, Chairman of the Board; Joan Jones, Vice-President; Grant Jones, President; Sarah Zimmer, Ansley Agent: Jerry Jensen, Branch Manager Grand Island: Hannah Jakubowski, Ansley Agent; and Deb Kennedy, Broken Bow Chamber. (Jan. 23, 2020)

A ribbon cutting was held by the Broken Bow Chamber Jan 23., 2020 to celebrate the Jones Group Insurance and Financial Services membership to the Chamber.  The office in Ansley, led by Sarah Zimmer, Agent, is the tenth location for the business.

