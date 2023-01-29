snow moving

Matthew Mannon moves snow Thursday, Jan. 10, 2023.

 Mona Weatherly

This column by Mona Weatherly originally appeared in the Jan. 26, 2023 issue of the Custer County Chief.

Dare I say it, I found some joy in being snowbound. Last Wednesday, it was quickly determined there was no feasible way to get to town. It was a true snow-day, just like from my childhood. OK, there were some differences. Instead of lounging in pajamas in the living room with my siblings to watch TV or read, I set up in the kitchen to work remotely from home, thanks to the Internet, and even had a couple of interviews via Zoom.

