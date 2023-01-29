This column by Mona Weatherly originally appeared in the Jan. 26, 2023 issue of the Custer County Chief.
Dare I say it, I found some joy in being snowbound. Last Wednesday, it was quickly determined there was no feasible way to get to town. It was a true snow-day, just like from my childhood. OK, there were some differences. Instead of lounging in pajamas in the living room with my siblings to watch TV or read, I set up in the kitchen to work remotely from home, thanks to the Internet, and even had a couple of interviews via Zoom.
Wednesday evening, my brother who works for the county road crew called. Those of you who know him, know he can be “colorful” when describing things. Suffice to say, the word he used to describe working in the snow can’t be printed. But I can print the first words he said to me, “You’re not going anywhere until the plow goes by.” We had to add the word “again” because the plow had already been by but we knew the road would most likely be closed with blowing snow overnight.
I want to give a out a shout of “Thank you!” to our neighbors who showed up on Thursday with front-loaders to clear our driveway. What would’ve taken my husband and I a couple of hours was done in a matter of minutes. Thank you, Yvette, Troy and Matthew Mannon!
Their good deed extended to Saturday when the propane truck slid into a snow-filled ditch and Troy came over again. In less time than it took to drive to our place, he had pulled the propane truck free. Thank you, again!
Both the Chief and the X-tra made it to the press on-time last week, thanks to the work of the staff here and the “storm schedule” Donnis set up.
So, even in the midst of the storm, there are good things happening. Sure it can be frustrating when plans are disrupted. But with very few exceptions, plans can be changed without lasting consequences. In a world where so many of us try to control so much, sometimes it’s refreshing to realize just how much - or just how little - we really control.
I’d be remiss if I didn’t follow up on my recent mentions of NFL playoffs. The matches for the conference title games have been set: AFC Kansas City v. Cincinnati and NFC San Francisco v. Philadelphia. It’s the second year in a row to be in a title game for KC, Cincy and San Fran; it’s the first time in five years for Philly.
Does that mean I’ll root for Philly? Nah. Chiefs or Bengals, Mahomes or Burrow, that’s the question. The delight is, I have absolutely no control in the outcome. So I’ll kick back, lounge in my pajamas in the living room and find joy in watching the game.
Digital subscribers, click e-Edition in the top menu to read the latest issue which is uploaded by 5 p.m. each Wednesday. Print subscribers, add digital access at no additional cost. Call 308-872-2471 with your email address. Subscribe to either print or digital. Click Subscribe on the top menu.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.