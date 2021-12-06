For those who would like a taste of authentic Mexican food and desserts, check out Juanito's just west of the Square on South D Street in Broken Bow.
A ribbon cutting was held on Friday, Dec. 3, 2021 to celebrate the restaurant's membership in the Broken Bow Chamber of Commerce.
The business opened this June and offers authentic Mexican food including burritos, tortas and quesadillas as well as variety of Mexican desserts such as Mexican ice cream, popsicles and fruit. The ice cream is made in Lincoln. "It's natural," owner Juan Rodriguez said. "Like homemade."
The shop is owned by Juan Rodriguez and he runs it along with his daughter, Maria, and grandson, Eric.
The eatery is open 11 a.m.-9 p.m., Monday-Friday, and 3 p.m.-9p.m. Saturday and Sunday. It is located in the old Harmony Hut building at 926 South D Street about a half block west of the Square on South D Street.
