According to National Public Radio (NPR), a judge has dismissed an effort by Nebraska and five other states to block President Biden’s administration’s plan to forgive student loan debt for millions of Americans.
Www.npr.org states: U.S. District Judge Henry Autrey in St. Louis wrote that because the six states — Nebraska, Missouri, Arkansas, Iowa, Kansas and South Carolina — failed to establish they had standing, "the Court lacks jurisdiction to hear this case." Suzanne Gage, spokeswoman for Nebraska Attorney General Doug Peterson, said the states will appeal. She said in a statement that the states "continue to believe that they do in fact have standing to raise their important legal challenges."
