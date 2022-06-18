The Nebraska Department of Agriculture (NDA) is encouraging 4-H and FFA members to submit photos to the NDA’s annual Poultry Photo Contest. Official contest rules and entry forms are available at nda.nebraska.gov. Submit entries online at https://tinyurl.com/NDAPhotoContest by the July 15, 2022, deadline.
“NDA’s Poultry Photo Contest gives 4-H and FFA members the chance to take pictures of their favorite birds while giving NDA the opportunity to recognize students for their hard work in caring for and keeping their birds healthy,” NDA Director Steve Wellman said. “We look forward to seeing photos of this year’s prized flocks.”
Winners of NDA’s Poultry Photo Contest will be announced this fall. NDA will feature winning photos throughout the year in promotional materials, an online calendar, and on social media. NDA teammates will judge photo contest entries based on originality, composition and photographic skills.
The contest also gives NDA the opportunity to share information on biosecurity measures that poultry owners can use to keep their flocks healthy and prevent the spread of diseases. Bird owners in Nebraska should always practice sound biosecurity measures to help prevent diseases like highly pathogenic avian influenza and Virulent/Exotic Newcastle Disease. If a disease outbreak is suspected, poultry owners can call their local veterinarian or NDA at 402-471-2351.
