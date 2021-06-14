Broken Bow Elks Lodge #1688 held Flag Day ceremonies early this morning, June 14. Bylaws of the Elks require that each lodge commemorate Flag Day annually. This morning's ceremony included the raising of the flag, prayer, history of the flag and the meaning of the flag to the Elks. Refreshments provided by Govier Brothers were served after.
Below is information from https://www.farmersalmanac.com/flag-day.
Monday, June 14 is Flag Day, a day of national observance for all Americans, but it is not a federal holiday. Each year, the President proclaims the commemoration and encourages all Americans in the country to display the flag outside their homes and businesses. Usually, during Flag Day, the flag is flown from all public buildings, speeches are made in public places, and ceremonies take place in towns or cities.
There were few public ceremonies that honored the flag until June 14, 1877, when it was flown from every government building for the centennial of the flag’s adoption. After that, many citizens and organizations advocated the adoption of a national day of commemoration for the flag. In 1916, President Woodrow Wilson unofficially declared June 14 as Flag Day.
Coincidentally, Wilson also proclaimed “The Star-Spangled Banner” the U.S. national anthem that same year. Nonetheless, Congress did not designate the song as the national anthem until 1931, and only in 1949 did President Harry Truman sign the legislation that made June 14 of each year Flag Day.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.