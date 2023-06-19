June 19 is Juneteenth, a day that recognizes the emancipation of enslaved people in the U.S. It is celebrated on the anniversary of an order, issued by Major General Gordon Granger on June 19, 1865, proclaiming freedom for slaves in Texas.
On Sept. 22, 1862, President Abraham Lincoln announced that the Emancipation Proclamation would go into effect Jan.1, 1863, promising freedom to the slaves all of the rebellious parts of Southern states of the Confederacy. Enforcement of the Proclamation generally relied upon the advance of Union troops. Texas, as the most remote state of the former Confederacy, had seen an expansion of slavery because the presence of Union troops was low as the American Civil War ended; thus, the enforcement of the Emancipation Proclamation had been slow and inconsistent there prior to Granger's order. (Wikipedia)
