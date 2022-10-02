Mona planters

This column by Mona Weatherly originally appeared in the Sept. 29, 2022 issue of the Custer County Chief.

Junk Jaunt 2022 has come to an end and with it, many pieces of junk ... er, treasure, yes ... treasure are finding their places in new homes. Last week I wrote about the regret of not buying a wooden box that would have been perfect for storing old family photos. I was determined if I found another, I wouldn’t let it pass me by. Guess what! At my very first Junk Jaunt stop, I spied such a box! It’s not exactly like the one I missed two years ago but it is perfect enough!

Recommended for you