This column by Mona Weatherly originally appeared in the Sept. 29, 2022 issue of the Custer County Chief.
Junk Jaunt 2022 has come to an end and with it, many pieces of junk ... er, treasure, yes ... treasure are finding their places in new homes. Last week I wrote about the regret of not buying a wooden box that would have been perfect for storing old family photos. I was determined if I found another, I wouldn’t let it pass me by. Guess what! At my very first Junk Jaunt stop, I spied such a box! It’s not exactly like the one I missed two years ago but it is perfect enough!
Junk Jaunt can often mean moving pieces of furniture and sometimes you overestimate not only the space in your vehicle but what you can lift, grasp, push, pull and drag. And I am literally running out of arms! One arm has a puncture from a nail when I was moving a cupboard (I mean, really, who puts a nail so it sticks into the cubby-holes of a cupboard!). My other arm is sporting a pretty vivid bruise where a door to a cupboard swung shut, pinching me in the process, ouch! Oh, the scars from such treasure-hunting.
My sis-in-law, a friend and I had a pretty good time stacking, pushing, tucking and folding things into the back of my sis-in-law’s little SUV. Sometimes the limit to what you can buy is your budget and sometimes it’s what you can fit into the vehicle. We put on quite a show at one stop where we pulled out everything to rearrange it all to make room for more. Near the end of our jaunt, the rule became, “If you buy it, you have to hold it on your lap for the rest of the drive home.” Both the friend and I dearly hoped that sis-in-law, who was the driver, was done buying for the day. Me on the other hand, held a small table on my lap on the drive from Ansley to Broken Bow!
I found some great vintage planters (McCoy, I was told) that are the same color, though different styles, of some that my mom had. They are turning into one of my favorite finds. And another treasure is a beat-up, yet very charming, $2 clock that actually runs!
Before I sign off, I want to thank the sponsors who brought Temple Grandin to Broken Bow - Mid-Plains Community College, Custer Federal State Bank, Adams Land and Cattle, Nebraska State Bank, Becton Dickinson (BD), Bruning Bank and the One Box Convention Center. Whether or not you agree with all her methods and declarations, you can still admire her for overcoming obstacles and achieving so much. One thing for sure, she can hold an audience’s attention! And she offers good advice and example of what autistic people can accomplish. Heck, she’s a good example of what anyone can accomplish if we are determined and disciplined!
Now, let me apply some determination and discipline to getting my Junk Jaunt purchases sanded, painted and put into place!
