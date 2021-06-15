A jury of six women and eight men (12 jurors and two alternates) were selected to hear the Esch case after a day of questioning by both prosecuting and defense attorneys. The selection, which began at 9 a.m. today (Tuesday, June 15, 2021) was finalized about 5:30 p.m.
Opening statements are expected at 9 a.m. Wednesday.
Prosecuting the case are Michael B. Guinan, Special Deputy Custer County Attorney, of Lincoln. The defense attorney is James M. Davis of Omaha. The defendant, Trent Esch, was in the courtroom with his attorney.
Esch 45, of Broken Bow faces three counts - Murder in the First Degree, a class 1A felony; Use of Firearm to commit a felony, a class 1C felony; and Possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, a Class 1D felony - in connection with the July 11, 2020 death of Crystal Esch.
