This column by Mona Weatherly was originally published in the Dec. 9, 2021 issue of the Custer County Chief.
I don’t know about the rest of you but Monday morning was a shocker. I knew cold weather was on it’s way, yet the record setting temps of 71 and 67 of Dec. 1 and 2 fooled me into a lull. This Monday reached a balmy 28 degrees, which might have been OK it the wind hadn’t been so stubborn. Naively I walked - without coat or gloves - the short half-block to the courthouse to get a photo of the flags flying at half-staff in memory of Bob Dole. With each step I reminded myself I had to walk back to the Chief into the wind and there was no one but myself to blame for my hands hurting with cold or my ears numbly turning red. Yes, I’ve gathered the winter garb of gloves, headband, coat and boots and now have to remember to wear them.
The Nebraska volleyball team has reached the Sweet Sixteen in the NCAA tournament. They beat Campbell University last Friday and then won over Florida State in three sets. Next up is the Fighting Illini of Illinois this Thursday.
Last week I poked fun at the Fighting Camels of Campbell and this week, before poking fun, I decided to see what Illini means. According to a handful of resources on the Internet, Illini refers to about a dozen Native American tribes of the Mississippi River Valley. According to www.chicagotribune.com and other sources, the University of Illinois has created a new mascot, a kingfisher, to replace Chief Illiniwek, retired by the university in 2007. Several years ago I saw a kingfisher perched on a telephone wire along the Callaway River Road near the South Loup River. The excitement of that rare (for me!) sighting is still with me. So no poking fun this week. Just “Go Huskers!”
A quick word about COVID.
The new variant, Omicron, has been in the national and state news a lot lately, so much so that it’s easy to think it’s the only virus of concern. It’s kind of like closing the barn door after the proverbial horse has run loose, but now those same news sources are saying, “Whoa!”
Yes, the omicron variant is out there and it’s in Nebraska and several other states. But now the national news seems to be reminding everyone that Delta is still the main cause of concern. In their zealousness to report something new, many had to be reminded of what’s still with us.
A lot of experts say this winter is going to be a tough one. Let’s take care of ourselves and each other - take the precautions you need to stay safe and healthy - and prove them wrong.
And get out your winter gear. Winter is here.
