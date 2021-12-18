This column by Donnis Hueftle-Bullock was originally published in the Dec. 16, 2021 issue of the Custer County Chief.
As I headed out my driveway Tuesday, Dec. 14 on the way to the office, the sun was just rising. As I turned onto Ryno Rd. straight ahead to the east, the colors of blue, pink, purple and all the other tones of the sunrise were amazing. A photo would not capture it properly. But I hold it, even as I write this, in my memory.
The song playing right at that moment was by Josh Groban, “Believe.” I truly believe the song and the sunrise were a wink from God to start my day.
As I drove, the thought of the pressure of the press deadline and all we had to do for the day and the fact I have a bad cold and have lost my voice, melted away and I gave into the words.
Every now and then, those songs seem to have great timing. The song starts out of children sleeping, snow falling and being dreamers not so long ago. It said we grow up and the magic slips away but we find the magic back on Christmas Day.
All the verses keep talking about moving too quickly but always finding it back on Christmas Day. I am grateful that when you do Believe you don’t have to wait until Christmas day to be reminded, it is wonderful that we have those winks in our day to day lives of sights and songs that bring us back to center.
As you are knee-deep in Christmas cards, sporting events, holiday baking and special cleaning for the out-of-town guests that will be arriving next week. Look up the words to this song, read them or play the song and I hope the words help you in the preparation for the upcoming season.
At the end, the song goes like this, I will reprint this so you too can have a refresh on your day as you read this.
Believe in what your heart is saying
Hear the melody that’s playing
There’s no time to waste
There’s so much to celebrate
Believe in what you feel inside
And give your dreams the wings to fly
You have everything you need
If you just believe
*Songwriters: Alan Silvestri /Glen Ballard
