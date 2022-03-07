Unless the incoming storm system shifts, Custer County and Broken Bow could see around a half foot of snow Wednesday and Thursday (March 9-10, 2022).
During a webinar by the National Weather Service Office out of North Platte, Neb., meteorologist Samuel Metzer said the potential for 2 inches or more is near 100 percent from much of western, central and south western Nebraska.
The potential for six inches or more across south central Nebraska is 50 percent to 70 percent possible. That area includes Broken Bow at 55 percent.
For the high end of snow accumulations, some maps are showing a possible 9 inches in the Broken Bow area. Lower end snow accumulations show Broken Bow could see 4 inches with slightly more along the Custer/Dawson County line. At this time the forecast snowfall for Broken Bow and southern Custer County is 6 to 8 inches.
On the high end, there could be a possible 10 inches in the North Platte area and a possible foot of snow in the McCook area. On the low end, those areas could see around four inches.
“There will be pretty significant wind gusts causing travel hazards,” Metzer said. Snow fall rates could be as much as an inch as hour in heavy bands of the storm.
Asked when snow would begin for Custer County, Metzer said “Wednesday morning and continue through out the day.” He said the Maxwell and North Platte area could see snow beginning Tuesday night and into Wednesday morning.
No significant ice accumulation is expected with this storm. “This will be a drier snow that what we saw this weekend,” Metzer said.
It will be cold as well as snowy. Expect sub-zero wind chills during the mornings from Thursday to Saturday.
As of Monday afternoon, Metzer said the exact path of the storm wasn’t determined and that it could shift. He noted that it had already shifted south from where it was originally thought to be headed.
A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for much of central and western Nebraska. Stay tuned to weather updates.
