AURORA, NEB. - KAAPA Ethanol Holdings, LLC ("KAAPA") and Aurora Cooperative Elevator Company ("Aurora Cooperative") are pleased to announce the parties have closed on a joint venture, forming a new company KAAPA Partners Aurora, LLC. The new company now owns and operates the ethanol and grain facilities located west of Aurora, Nebraska.
KAAPA is now the majority owner and operator of the facilities, with Aurora Cooperative retaining a minority interest in the new company. KAAPA Partners Aurora, LLC intends to make significant investments in the ethanol and grain facilities with the goal of increasing production and efficiencies so that the ethanol plant may remain a destination for area farmers' corn for many years to come.
Chris Decker, Aurora Cooperative's Chief Executive Officer said, "I am excited that we have closed the transaction so that wecan move forward with making needed investments in the facilities to increase efficiency and capacity. We are looking forward to working with KAAPA to improve and expand these facilities for our area farmers."
Chuck Woodside, KAAPA's Chief Executive Officer, said, "We are excited to enter this partnership with Aurora Cooperative and look forward to expanding our customer base to the Aurora region. The collaboration with our existing plants, along with significant improvements to the facility will make this plant a great addition to KAAPA."
About KAAPA Ethanol Holdings, LLC
KAAPA was formed as an ethanol company by a group of Nebraska farmers in 2001. Since that time KAAPA has expanded its ethanol production footprint and grain facilities. The size and scope of KAAPA's ethanol production as well as KAAPA's operational and industry expertise will bring significant value to Hamilton County and surrounding farmers. For more information about KAAPA Ethanol Holdings, LLC, please visit www.kaapaethanolcommodities.com.
About Aurora Cooperative Elevator Company
Aurora Cooperative has been a partner in the success of agriculture for over 115 years, providing high quality, competitive products and services growers rely on every day. Headquartered in Aurora, Nebraska, Aurora Cooperative has over 650 employees across 70 locations in six states where they provide products, services, and expertise in grain, agronomy, animal nutrition, and energy. Aurora Cooperative is a well established, competitive and innovative cooperative that is built upon providing its owners with profitable solutions that meet their specific needs. For more information about Aurora Cooperative, please visit www.auroracoop.com
