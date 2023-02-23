Ethanol bins stock photo
AURORA, NEB. - KAAPA Ethanol Holdings, LLC ("KAAPA") and Aurora Cooperative Elevator Company ("Aurora Cooperative") are pleased to announce the parties have closed on a joint venture, forming a new company KAAPA Partners Aurora, LLC. The new company now owns and operates the ethanol and grain facilities located west of Aurora, Nebraska.

KAAPA is now the majority owner and operator of the facilities, with Aurora Cooperative retaining a minority interest in the new company. KAAPA Partners Aurora, LLC intends to make significant investments in the ethanol and grain facilities with the goal of increasing production and efficiencies so that the ethanol plant may remain a destination for area farmers' corn for many years to come.

