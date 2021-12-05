This column by Mona Weatherly was first published in the Dec. 2, 2021 issue of the Custer County Chief.
Thanksgiving. Families gathered. Turkeys were roasted. Pies were baked. Football games were played. Football games were won and lost.
The Huskers dropped a heart breaker for their last game of the season, losing to Iowa 28-21. If only the game could’ve ended with the third quarter and those 19 unanswered points by the Hawkeyes in the fourth quarter never happened... Now, though, we take the Huskers’ 3-9 record with us into the winter to worry over it and dissect it 20 ways ‘til Sunday in an effort to understand what the heck happened.
It seems that when you talk about how bad things are, someone inevitably comments, “It could be worse.”
Nebraska is 3-9. It could be worse. You could be an Indiana fan. They’re 2-10.
Or consider Northwestern. They’re at 3-9 like the Huskers but Nebraska recorded one more home victory than the Wildcats. So Nebraska is ranked above them in the Big 10 West.
If football has you down, turn to Husker Volleyball. The Lady Huskers are heading into the first round of the NCAA with home court advantage at the Devaney Center. The 21-7 Huskers will face the 21-9 Campbell University Fighting Camels on Friday, Dec. 3 at 7 p.m.
Don’t brood too long or too deep, football fans. Keep the faith. Spring football is only four months away!
Besides, things could always be worse. You could be cheering for a camel during the NCAA tourney.
Digital subscribers, click e-Edition in the top menu to read the latest issue which is uploaded by 5 p.m. each Wednesday. Print subscribers, add digital access at no additional cost. Call 308-872-2471 with your email address. Subscribe to either print or digital. Click Subscribe on the top menu.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.